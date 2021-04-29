Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.64. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

