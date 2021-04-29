Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.64. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $202.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.