Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,708 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $17,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $85.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

