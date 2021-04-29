Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $20,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $262.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $153.72 and a 52 week high of $266.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

