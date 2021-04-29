Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,783 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fortive worth $18,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive stock opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

