Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $18,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $146.61 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

