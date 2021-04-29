Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 387,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,738 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $22,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $63.10 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

