Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,571 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $19,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $102.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,419 shares of company stock worth $1,201,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.41.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

