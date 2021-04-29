Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $16.44 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,913,000 after buying an additional 171,885 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,558,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $94.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $98.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.