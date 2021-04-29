Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $17.41 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $17,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,174,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $496.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $486.30 and a 200-day moving average of $411.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $215.52 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,617,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.