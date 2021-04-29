Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $17.45 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,865 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of V.F. worth $17,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 15.1% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,575,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $365,954,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.7% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 72,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 16.7% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NYSE:VFC opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -687.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $81.42. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $90.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

