Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $17.88 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% in the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total value of $2,472,851.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,330. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB stock opened at $571.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $152.76 and a twelve month high of $585.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $516.93 and a 200-day moving average of $427.94.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

