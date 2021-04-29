Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $18.29 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $18,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after buying an additional 453,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 349,559 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 436.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 226,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,057,000 after purchasing an additional 184,472 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.82.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $256.62 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

