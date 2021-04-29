Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $18.64 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $18,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $154.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.27. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

