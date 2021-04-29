Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $18.82 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,386 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ball worth $18,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ball by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ball by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,388,000 after buying an additional 349,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $272,441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,834,000 after buying an additional 354,752 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,276,000 after buying an additional 284,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $91.35 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average is $90.37.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

BLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

