Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $19.45 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,471 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fastenal worth $19,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $2,028,000. Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $3,643,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.69 on Thursday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $213,125. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.