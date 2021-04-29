Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $19.82 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $19,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 243,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

Shares of FRC opened at $182.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $184.10.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

