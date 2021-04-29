Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of United Rentals worth $15,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $324.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $341.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.43.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

