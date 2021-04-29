Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $21,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,511,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,468,000 after acquiring an additional 83,533 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 150,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,303,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after buying an additional 55,773 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG stock opened at $605.26 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.51 and a twelve month high of $633.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.31.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.29.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

