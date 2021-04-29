Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,905 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $17,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.04.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,136 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,977. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

