Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ResMed worth $18,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $210.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

