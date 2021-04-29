Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $140.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $140.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.