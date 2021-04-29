Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 16,453 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,453 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of PACCAR worth $21,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.25.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

