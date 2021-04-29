Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 31,664 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,664 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $21,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $52.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.