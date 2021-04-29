Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 35,451 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,451 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $17,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 40,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

