Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,183 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Clorox worth $20,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $185.07 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.35 and a 200-day moving average of $198.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.41.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

