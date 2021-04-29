Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 46,423 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,423 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Kroger worth $18,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after acquiring an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,894,000 after acquiring an additional 527,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,065,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after buying an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

The Kroger stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

