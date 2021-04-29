Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,408 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Kansas City Southern worth $16,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU opened at $295.07 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $304.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.34 and a 200-day moving average of $212.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

