Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,416 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $191.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $196.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

