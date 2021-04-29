Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,419 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fortinet worth $19,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $213,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $1,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $198.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.76 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.43 and its 200 day moving average is $153.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.08.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

