Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,874 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $16,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in The Hershey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in The Hershey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in The Hershey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,426 shares of company stock worth $2,516,021. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

NYSE HSY opened at $158.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $163.99.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

