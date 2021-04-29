Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 56,888 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Williams Companies worth $19,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Raymond James upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.11, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.