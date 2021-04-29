Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $16,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $2,036,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $3,622,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.4% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Raymond James started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.72.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $174.38 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

