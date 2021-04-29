Chimpion (BNANA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $728,917.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $121.62 million and $728,917.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $3.83 or 0.00007153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.42 or 0.00823726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00097866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars.

