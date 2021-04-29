China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 732.4% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Customer Relations Centers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of China Customer Relations Centers worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRC opened at $6.15 on Thursday. China Customer Relations Centers has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

