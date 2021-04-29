China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 5.94%.

China Life Insurance stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.34. 680,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,834. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

