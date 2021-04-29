China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.65%.

Shares of NYSE SNP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.56.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.9844 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

