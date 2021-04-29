Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) shot up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. 3,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 172,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $730.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.