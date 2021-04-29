ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $36.24

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.24, but opened at $34.53. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.