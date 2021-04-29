Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.84 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson expects that the restaurant operator will earn $6.84 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,827.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $31.55 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,476.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 176.57, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,472.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1,399.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $856.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

