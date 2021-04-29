Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.52. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million.

CHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Shares of CHH opened at $113.88 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $114.83. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average of $103.81.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,578 shares of company stock worth $4,198,612. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,955,000 after buying an additional 666,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,945 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,232,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

