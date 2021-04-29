Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Sets New 12-Month High at $115.32

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.32 and last traded at $115.03, with a volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.81.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The company had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $295,676.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,578 shares of company stock worth $4,198,612 over the last 90 days. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 61.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 50.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

