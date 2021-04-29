Chromia Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $161.32 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $143.66 million and $161.32 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000632 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00067049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00075744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.01 or 0.00820105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00097531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

