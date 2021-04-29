Chronologic Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $336,157.49 and approximately $313.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,387,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,486 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

