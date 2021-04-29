Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Down 64.1% in April

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the March 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CHGCY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $19.03. 33,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,565. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of prescription medicines in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Alecensa, Perjeta, Xeloda, Tarceva, Kadcyla, Zelboraf, Neutrogin, Tecentriq, and Gazyva; bone and joint diseases/autoimmune diseases comprise Actemra, Edirol, Suvenyl, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and other diseases comprise Tamiflu, CellCept, Copegus, and Hemlibra.

