Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.14 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.06 EPS.

NYSE:CHD traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.96. 27,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,371. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.