Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.690-0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.060 EPS.

CHD stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.96. 27,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

