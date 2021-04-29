Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.060 EPS.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $85.31 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $98.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average is $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

