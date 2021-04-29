Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $85.87. 37,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,371. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Several analysts have commented on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In related news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

