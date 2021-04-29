Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.14-5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.14 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.060 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

